Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,076.88 ($66.33). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,024 ($65.64), with a volume of 936,121 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on AHT shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 4,850 ($63.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,478 ($45.44).

The stock has a market cap of £22.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,851.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

