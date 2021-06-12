Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Down 73.2% in May

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the May 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $289.41 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $306.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASHTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

