ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in May

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $38.89 on Friday. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

