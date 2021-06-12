ASOS (LON:ASC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,184 ($67.73). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 5,070 ($66.24), with a volume of 186,281 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) price target on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

Get ASOS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.94.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.