Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

NASDAQ AWH opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $657.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 3.16. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.