Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of Asure Software worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Asure Software by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ASUR opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

