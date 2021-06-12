Atheios Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $58,485.92 and $19.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,776.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.64 or 0.06732516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.53 or 0.01636643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00455310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.84 or 0.00684378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00456502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006720 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040458 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,548,183 coins and its circulating supply is 40,910,004 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

