Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 193,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,046. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.