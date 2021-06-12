Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,362.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and $20,362.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002339 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00058018 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021749 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.