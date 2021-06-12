AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.53% of AtriCure worth $254,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AtriCure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $75.92 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

