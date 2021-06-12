Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AMIVF stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

