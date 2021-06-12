Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AMIVF stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

