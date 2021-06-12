AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,015 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

