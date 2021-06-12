aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.04.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

