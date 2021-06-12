Audius Price Down 4.5% This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002825 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $121.66 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00799621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.87 or 0.08478786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086778 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

