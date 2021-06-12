Audius Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00002796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $117.38 million and $12.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.28 or 0.00784079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.17 or 0.08282038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00086931 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

