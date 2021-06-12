Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.47

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and traded as low as $2.85. Ault Global shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 3,839,309 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ault Global by 222.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ault Global by 157.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ault Global during the first quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ault Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

