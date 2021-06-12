Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.28. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 41,472 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.65.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

