Aurora Mobile (JG) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is one of 82 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aurora Mobile to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -48.33% -42.25% -19.96% Aurora Mobile Competitors -15.78% -17.87% -3.65%

This table compares Aurora Mobile and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million -$34.49 million -15.05 Aurora Mobile Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 42.46

Aurora Mobile’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Mobile and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile Competitors 873 3636 7693 257 2.59

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.70%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Mobile competitors beat Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

