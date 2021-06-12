Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Up 272.7% in May

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of ANZBY opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.89%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.