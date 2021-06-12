Auto Market Cap Reaches $15.03 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Auto coin can now be bought for about $1,029.11 or 0.02941925 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00788686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.31 or 0.08288300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00086964 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

