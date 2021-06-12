Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.