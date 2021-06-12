Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 490 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

