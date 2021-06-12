Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 610 at Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 567.99. The company has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

