Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 700

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 567.99. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

