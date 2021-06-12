Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

