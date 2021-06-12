Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 555.09 ($7.25).

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 567.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of £6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.87. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 630.40 ($8.24).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

