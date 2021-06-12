Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,698,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.