Automata Network Market Capitalization Hits $107.04 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $107.04 million and $29.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00167728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.01123036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.81 or 1.00044127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

