AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $9,780,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $97.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

