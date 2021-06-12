Autonio Market Capitalization Tops $8.05 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0915 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $306,656.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00167728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00197527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.85 or 0.01123036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,996.81 or 1.00044127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,958,209 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

