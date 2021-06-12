Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0923 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and approximately $479,934.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057992 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00161390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00195601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01161707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.34 or 1.00168033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,958,209 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

