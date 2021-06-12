Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.68% of Avanos Medical worth $245,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNS opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

