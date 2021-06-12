Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,958 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVY opened at $219.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

