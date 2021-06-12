Axe Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60,063.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $477,132.11 and $60,063.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.11 or 0.00829392 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 82.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

