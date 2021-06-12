Axis DeFi Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $81,827.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00061461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.81 or 0.00797022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.59 or 0.08282123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00086739 BTC.

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

