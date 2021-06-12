Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Position Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Axos Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

