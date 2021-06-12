AXPR Market Cap Hits $5.16 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. AXPR has a market cap of $5.16 million and $25,353.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 27% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00795415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.07 or 0.08283152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086715 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

