Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the May 13th total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,037.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

