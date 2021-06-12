Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Short Interest Update

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the May 13th total of 519,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,037.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Azimut has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12.
About Azimut
