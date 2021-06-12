Azuki Achieves Market Cap of $2.00 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $40,274.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

