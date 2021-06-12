Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,409 shares during the quarter. Azul makes up about 0.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azul by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Azul by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 768,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Azul stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,963. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.