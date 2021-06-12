BaaSid (BAAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180,651.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $180,651.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00061623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00802662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.85 or 0.08328529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00086850 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

