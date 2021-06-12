Badger DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $116.55 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $12.19 or 0.00034345 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $116.55 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00061187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00795415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.07 or 0.08283152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086715 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,560,347 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

