bAlpha Market Capitalization Reaches $1.30 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $72.35 or 0.00202218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $4.58 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00791214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.71 or 0.08376243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086899 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

