Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.54 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $23.54 million and $393,388.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002347 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058391 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00182402 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,260,117,047 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

