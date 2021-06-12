Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

BANC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Banc of California by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 187,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.84. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

