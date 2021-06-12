Band Protocol Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.50 or 0.00018302 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $228.70 million and $47.11 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

