Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 4,652 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $81.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.98.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.