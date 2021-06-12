Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 180.40 ($2.36), with a volume of 21,597,493 shares.

BARC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 217 ($2.84) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 207.70 ($2.71).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.66. The company has a market capitalization of £30.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

