Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for DCC (LON:DCC)

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

DCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,220.14 ($94.33).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,090 ($79.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,217.20. DCC has a 12 month low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total transaction of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

