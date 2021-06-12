Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPV opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

