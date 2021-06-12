BarnBridge Price Tops $32.28 (BOND)

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. BarnBridge has a market cap of $92.86 million and $2.34 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BarnBridge coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.28 or 0.00090439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BarnBridge has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00061182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.18 or 0.00785093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.69 or 0.08293330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00086774 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,966 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

