BASIC (BASIC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $937,169.00

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $14.11 million and $937,169.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00791119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.33 or 0.08290431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00086212 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.